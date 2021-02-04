Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 403,627 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after buying an additional 385,002 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,333,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 362,009 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,862,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,958,000 after buying an additional 259,478 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Griffon alerts:

GFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Griffon from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In related news, Director Henry A. Alpert purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,829.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, China, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.