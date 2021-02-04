EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Announces Earnings Results

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.18. 57,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.06 million, a PE ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.96. EMCORE has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.94.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

