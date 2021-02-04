Elrond ERD Price Down 0.8% This Week (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Elrond ERD has a total market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond ERD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00054248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00147107 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 118.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00100855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00064305 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00244401 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00040397 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

