Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Up 6%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)’s share price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.13. 107,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 71,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 31.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 105.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter worth $483,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

