Elizabeth Reizman Sells 1,000 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BMRC opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

