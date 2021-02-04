Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,929. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

