Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

EKTAY has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Elekta AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elekta AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $14.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

