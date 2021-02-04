Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day moving average is $133.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,608,593,000 after acquiring an additional 238,082 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,600,000 after buying an additional 146,038 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,331,158 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,754,000 after acquiring an additional 97,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,544 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $208,754,000 after acquiring an additional 76,109 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

