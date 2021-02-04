Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $164.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EA. Bank of America cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.65.

EA stock opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.21 and a 200 day moving average of $133.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,584 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,142 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

