Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.50-5.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.075-6.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an in-line rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.65.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.93. 127,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,035. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.21 and a 200 day moving average of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

