Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $139.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,035. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.65.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

