Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the game software company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ EA traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.76. 52,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,035. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.78. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.65.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $1,409,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

