Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 459.0 days.
ECIFF opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.
About Electricité de France
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.