Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 228,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 459.0 days.

ECIFF opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. Electricité de France has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

