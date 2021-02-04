Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California."

ESTC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Elastic from $156.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.58.

Shares of ESTC traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.64. 645,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,703. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $144.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $2,240,889.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $97,665,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock valued at $164,504,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 31.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Elastic by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,520,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Elastic by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 868,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Elastic by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,744,000 after purchasing an additional 78,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Elastic by 45.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 681,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,576,000 after purchasing an additional 214,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

