eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

NASDAQ EHTH traded up $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,613. eHealth has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

