eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut eHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.64.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in eHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.