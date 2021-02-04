EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Shares Down 3.1%

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 12,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 42,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.

About EGF Theramed Health (OTCMKTS:EVAHF)

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for EGF Theramed Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EGF Theramed Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.