Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Educational Development stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) by 1,229.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,583 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Educational Development worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDUC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,270. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $127.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

About Educational Development

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of the line of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including Touchy-Feely board books, activity and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

