Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.82 and last traded at $62.16. Approximately 2,370,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,161,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EDIT. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.72 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $62.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

