EDC Blockchain Achieves Market Cap of $1.96 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $395,785.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,532.24 or 1.00045175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024033 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00038690 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

