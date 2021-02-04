Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Boosted by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,953. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.14 and a 200 day moving average of $206.44. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus upped their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,572 shares of company stock worth $43,964,233 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.