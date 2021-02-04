ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

ECNCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ECN Capital from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on ECN Capital from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Shares of ECNCF opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.