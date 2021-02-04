Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ECHO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.38. 7,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,739. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Echo Global Logistics has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $755.14 million, a PE ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ECHO shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. 140166 cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $958,065 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

