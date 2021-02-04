Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:EFL opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

