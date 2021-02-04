Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Oppenheimer

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

ETN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Eaton stock opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

