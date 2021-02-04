EasyFi Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.54 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EasyFi has traded up 73.3% against the US dollar. One EasyFi token can now be purchased for about $12.27 or 0.00033320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00054119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00147441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00091065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00064093 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00247214 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00040608 BTC.

EasyFi Token Profile

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

Buying and Selling EasyFi

