Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Trading Up 16.3%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) was up 16.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 43,301,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the average daily volume of 10,395,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative net margin of 58.72% and a negative return on equity of 236.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

