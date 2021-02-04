Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 695 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after purchasing an additional 371,849 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after acquiring an additional 221,559 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $10,452,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $9,071,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 467,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 116,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.40. 78,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

