Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 66,130 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 346,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,130 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,366,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after acquiring an additional 71,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BPMP. Mizuho increased their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of BPMP stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $11.74. 20,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,204. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $14.69.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

