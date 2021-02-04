Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

Shares of CYBR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,910. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,300.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.51.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

