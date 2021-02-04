Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 1,289 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 902.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 138,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,461. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.90. 17,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

