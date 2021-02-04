Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $21.59 Million in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,562,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,589,000. Western Midstream Partners comprises about 1.7% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WES. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 28.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 86,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.98.

Shares of NYSE WES traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.11. 38,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

