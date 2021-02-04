Eagle Global Advisors LLC Invests $2.15 Million in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 578,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of EnLink Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 56,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,521. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.84.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

