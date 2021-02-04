Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 6,200.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,214,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,477 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 20,822.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 724,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,291,000 after acquiring an additional 721,495 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sony by 16.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,728,000 after buying an additional 399,314 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony by 64.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 287,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Sony by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 97,636 shares during the period. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 52,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,448. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 1 year low of $50.94 and a 1 year high of $112.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNE. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

