Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $39.84 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 184,212 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for 3.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $39,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 90.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 2,408.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Raymond James upgraded Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mplx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.31.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 54,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,584. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $172,500.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

