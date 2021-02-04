Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $14.77 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.2% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $4.95 on Thursday, hitting $337.34. The company had a trading volume of 38,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.10 and a 200-day moving average of $370.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

