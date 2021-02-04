Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 448,114 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 2,001.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,114 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $6,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 618.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,731,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,524,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,750,000 after buying an additional 902,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,788,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 348,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 255,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 341,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 230,177 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 40,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $5,576,333.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,609 shares in the company, valued at $64,890,100.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,171 shares of company stock valued at $16,182,632.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.12. 102,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,896. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $21.28.

