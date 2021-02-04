Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 112,197 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 195.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,197 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,460,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,056 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $83.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $162.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

