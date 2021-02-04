Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EAGLE BANCORP is the holding company for EagleBank. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through nine offices, located in Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGBN. Gabelli raised Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. G.Research raised Eagle Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $47.06.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,703,000 after buying an additional 91,375 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

