e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ELF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.20. 46,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,844. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 120.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $200,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,207,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,116 shares of company stock worth $10,884,347. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

