e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 893,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $200,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,116 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,347. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,593,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,016,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after buying an additional 916,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after buying an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 360,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELF shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

ELF stock opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.74 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

