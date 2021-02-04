Dynatronics (DYNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 35.41% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. On average, analysts expect Dynatronics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.04. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

