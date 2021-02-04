Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.53. 52,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,092. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.72, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.52.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

