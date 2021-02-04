DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.87

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.54. DURECT shares last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 114,030 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRRX. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The firm has a market cap of $518.11 million, a P/E ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in DURECT by 535.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in DURECT by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

