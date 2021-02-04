Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,553 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,553 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 111.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $71.33 on Thursday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.47, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $325,399.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares in the company, valued at $646,796.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,424 shares of company stock worth $10,713,918. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

