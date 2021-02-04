Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,759 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSK opened at $95.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.15. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,133.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,352. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

