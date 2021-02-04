Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,692 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3,628.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on D. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

In other news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.