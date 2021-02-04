Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,612,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 492,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $168,346.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,722,670 shares of company stock worth $69,815,762 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

NYSE:THC opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -383.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

