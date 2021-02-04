Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after acquiring an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $40.84 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $52.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.