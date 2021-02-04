Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.20 Million Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Redfin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Redfin by 719.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.73.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $80.80 on Thursday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.60 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at $23,243,625.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,321 shares of company stock worth $8,400,122. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.